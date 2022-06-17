My dad told me not to keep the N200 million donation from friends – Davido (Video)

Sensational singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has disclosed the advice his dad gave him after he raised N200m through donation from friends and colleagues on his birthday.

The musician, while speaking on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, discussed how some people felt he wasted the money after pledging to donate it all to orphans across Nigeria.

Last year, on his birthday, Davido raised N200 million ($600,000) by urging those he’d assisted to’show love.’

He revealed, however, that after raising the money, his father, Mr. Adeleke, persuaded him not to keep the $600,000, so they chose to give it all away after much consideration.

In his words:

“I started calling famous people…I was like c’mon you know I made a hit song for you last year. I was like everybody that I have helped in one way or the other, that’s why this tour is called we rise by lifting others. I was scared it came up to $600,000 and at this point, I’m like can I keep this?.

“We know that so much is going on around the world and I was like I can’t be that insensitive and I spoke to my dad who is my mentor and he said ‘you know you can’t keep that money.’ A lot of people were like no keep it, you’ve done so much for the community.

I woke up the next day, reflecting on my whole life and how God has blessed me. So we decided to donate all $600,000 to orphanages across the country. Just for accountability, it took months to disburse because we had to know which orphanage is real,” he explained.

“Then I started getting tweets like ‘this dude kept the money.’ Because after that, I bought two more cars. I bought a Lamborghini…that was just my money though.”

Watch the video below: