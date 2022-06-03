TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A beautiful Nigerian lady, Amosu Oluwabunmi, has shared her joy after bagging her masters degree from a Canadian university with a perfect CGPA of 4.0.

Sharing her win via Facebook, the excited lady said:

“Masters bagged! Today, I am grateful to have graduated with a distinction and a perfect CGPA (4.0/4.0) 🏆 at McGill University, Canada 🇨🇦 (M.A Education and Society). I had a total of 15A’s in all of my courses, a milestone that I am proud of! So much hard-work 🥺

I dedicate this WIN to my beloved father (Sewhenu Amosu) who I lost exactly one year ago (June 2nd, 2021)❤️🕊️. Dear Papa, today I walk across the stage in honor of you. I hope you and mummy are proud of me in heaven.

Allow me to reintroduce myself: First class, LASU, Nigeria 🇳🇬 ; Winner and participant of MCF summer program @Sciences Po, France 🇫🇷; Distinction, McGill University, Canada 🇨🇦; Winner of Dobson (MCF Awards)🏆

I am open to strategic partnership with international organizations, NGOs, private and public firms on developmental projects particularly in the field of education and girls empowerment.”

