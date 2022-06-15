Nigerian lady calls out her date for making her pay for N16k food she ordered (Screenshot)

A young lady identified simply as Sonia has taken to her social media page to cry out and call out her a guy that had taken her out on a date.

The woman stated that the guy who took her out, Gbenga, had made her pay for her own meal after he took her to an expensive restaurant.

It is the social convention for men to pay ladies’ food when they go out and it was shocking when the guy had made her pay for her own food.

Sonia took to Twitter to share screenshots of her WhatsApp chat with the Gbenga where she accosted him asking why she made her pay despite the fact that he was the one that took her out.

Gbenga, who had only ordered meat pie and water had explained that he didn’t have N16.5k to pay which is the cost of what Sonia ordered.

Sharing the screenshots she wrote:

“Met this guy on twitter, asked me out on a date, I took my order just like he did, but when the bills were brought, he asked me to pay for mine.

I got confused, but I no go allow make one yeye boy shame me. I paid and left, I asked about it this morning and he said this”