Nigerians react as woman rolls on floor in jubilation after seeing her brother who’s been abroad for 7 years (Video)

A lady is extremely excited after she reunited with her brother seven years after he left the country for abroad.

The lady couldn’t contain her joy as she rolled on the floor in excitement at seeing her long lost brother who has been in a foreign country for many years.

The lady who, as seen by her actions, had missed her brother dearly, thanked God for his safe return.

In the viral video, the lady can be seen hugging her brother while muttering words of adorations to her maker while her brother took out money from his wallet to spray on her.

Nigerians reacting to the video have told the lady to take the man to INEC office supposedly for his voters card registration.



Watch the video below: