Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actress, producer, director, social media influencer, and brand ambassador, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed the kind of job she is doing in America.

Reports have it that Nkechi Blessing is currently in America. The actress reportedly visited America to spend some time.

However, Nkechi has revealed that she visits America to work and then comes back to Nigeria to spend the money.

Despite being an actress in Nigeria, Nkechi said she doesn’t only rely on the acting Job because she needs to make dollars.

She said:

“Some think I came here for vacation Ogbeni na work ide work for here, America is home, Na Nigeria be my vacation where I go to spend the dollars made here Get it next vacation loading in Dubai”

Here are the photos:

 

