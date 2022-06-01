Rising cost of living allegedly forcing Zimbabwean citizens to cut and sell off their toes [Photos/Video]

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video making the rounds on social media has revealed that the rising cost of living in Zimbabwe has driven it’s citizen to begin to cut of their toes to sell.
This, as claimed, has become necessary for them as their country provides no job for them, thus selling off parts of their toes to get money.

It is alleged that the big toes cost $40,000 (N16 million naira), with the smaller ones being sold at $20,000 (N8 million dollars).
It’s also reported that these toes can also be exchanged for expensive cars.
These reports have been confirmed by a lawyer in Zimbabwe who shared video of a man who had apparently sold his to get a luxurious car, he wrote:

“In Zimbabwe, people have started selling their toes for thousands of dollars or for big cars. This is due to the high cost of living and failure for the government to create jobs. The toes are being bought at $40,000 dollars while the smaller ones at $20,000 dollars.”

