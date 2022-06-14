TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

“He will frustrate big brother” – Reactions as James Brown…

Rita Dominic and husband, Fidelis Anosike step out for the first time amidst cheating allegations

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress and producer, Rita Dominic has stepped out for the first time with her husband, Fidelis Anosike since news of his alleged affair with her colleagues broke out.

Recall that faceless gossip blog, Gistlover had claimed that Rita’s husband, Fidelis Anosike was having an affair with two of her best friends with names starting with U and I, who attended her traditional wedding.

READ ALSO

Alex Ekubo’s ex fiancee, Fancy lands in Lagos months…

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul…

Reacting to the News of the alleged affair, Netizens who believed that the letter U stands for Uche Jombo stormed the comment section of her Instagram posts and asked her to clarify the rumour.

Responding to the accusation, Uche urged the blogger to reveal the names of those involved so she can be at peace.

However,Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis seem unbothered with the rumours flying around about their marriage.

The couple were all smiles as they attended the 60th birthday party of Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe.

Rita looked so gorgeous as they greeted several distinguished personalities at the event.

In a video which was captured online, the couple were seen greeting BBNaija’s Kiddwaya’s dad, Terry Waya.

Weeks after being called out for his alleged affair with two of Rita Dominic’s best friends with names starting with U and I, businessman Fidelis Anoisike responded by sharing a photo of himself and his wife, laughing out loud.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul Edochie’s first wife,…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

“He will frustrate big brother” – Reactions as James Brown appeals to BBN…

I will never respect you, stay off my case – Funke Akindele tackles…

Young man having affair with Lekki housewife jumps down from duplex as her…

“Delayed but not denied” – Lady celebrates finally going to…

Comedienne, Kiekie falls off stage at an award show (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Friends mock teenage boy for buying a girl food without getting anything for…

Mercy Aigbe shares her side of the story as she tenders an apology for…

My five sons want to kill me – 64-year-old man cries out

Man narrates what a lady did after taking her on a date and his ATM card failed…

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep with her, laments

Reno Omokri sends strong message to Yul Edochie for calling him a trouble maker

Mother of twin boys shares sad story of how she lost her hubby one year after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More