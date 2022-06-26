TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly breaks silence following leaked bedroom video

Bhadie Kelly, a Togolese TikTok star, has spoken out after an alleged explicit video of her went viral.

The internet sensation gained popularity a few weeks ago as a result of her short dance videos on TikTok, which drew the attention of many Nigerians.

The dark-skinned and curvy lady amassed millions of views on the video app in a couple of days and subsequently became the envy of her mates.

However, a few days ago, an explicit video of her engaging in coitus with a lad surfaced. While some argued that she was not the one in the clip, others insisted she was.

Reacting to this, Kelly took to her Instagram story to state that she isn’t the one in the tape.

See her post below: