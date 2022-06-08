Toke Makinwa replies those claiming she did her nyash to impress men, shares the main reason she did that

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Media personality Toke Makinwa has responded to those who claim she did her nyash to impress men by sharing the main reason she went under the knife.

Toke Makinwa is one of the few female celebrities who have gone under the knife to enhance their nyash and accepted it with their full chest, and some have speculated that she did so to impress men.

She went under the knife for her nyash because she now loves the way she looks in clothes, and boys can wait because they aren’t the main reason she went under the knife, so she has no time for them.

What Toke Makinwa is trying to make us understand is that she went under the knife to do her nyash so she can look good in her clothes and she loves how she looks now and not to impress men as some people are claiming.

