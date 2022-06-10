“You are still my President” – Rashida Bello hails her husband, Yahaya Bello over his presidential loss

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Rashida Yahaya Bello, the wife of Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has praised her husband following his defeat at the APC primaries.

The presidential aspirant had lost the race to represent the party at the presidential election to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Despite his defeat, his wife, the first lady, has taken to her social media to mollify him, saying that he still remains her present even though he had lost.

In her words:

“My Hero, my superhuman, I am so proud of you. I appreciate you more because you ran a good race to the finish. You’re still my President and always my love. Irrespective of all that happened our goal remains making Nigeria a better place and safe haven”.

