Pere Egbi reacts as alleged sugar mummy gets exposed, reveals next action

Pere Egbi, a reality star, has spoken out after being accused of having an affair with Governor Yahaya Bello’s wife, Rashida Bello.

Jackson Ude, a communication expert, claimed in a tweet that Pere and the First Lady of Kogi State are lovers who have been spotted several times at Hilton Hotels & Resorts in Abuja.

He also claimed that Mrs Bello gave Pere N5M the first time they met.

In response to the allegation, the ex-Big Brother Naija housemate called the claim a “demonic lie” and threatened to sue the journalist and those who retweeted it.

He wrote:

“For the records, the publication about me and the First Lady of kogi state is a demonic lie and a figment of a diseased imagination of Jackson Ode and those retweeting that rubbish, they must answer me in court both in Nigeria and in the United States of America where he is based”

See the tweet below: