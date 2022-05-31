Pere Egbi reacts as alleged sugar mummy gets exposed, reveals next action

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Pere Egbi, a reality star, has spoken out after being accused of having an affair with Governor Yahaya Bello’s wife, Rashida Bello.

Jackson Ude, a communication expert, claimed in a tweet that Pere and the First Lady of Kogi State are lovers who have been spotted several times at Hilton Hotels & Resorts in Abuja.

He also claimed that Mrs Bello gave Pere N5M the first time they met.

In response to the allegation, the ex-Big Brother Naija housemate called the claim a “demonic lie” and threatened to sue the journalist and those who retweeted it.

He wrote:

“For the records, the publication about me and the First Lady of kogi state is a demonic lie and a figment of a diseased imagination of Jackson Ode and those retweeting that rubbish, they must answer me in court both in Nigeria and in the United States of America where he is based”

