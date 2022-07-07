Daddy why didn’t you fire him? – Davido’s daughter, Imade calls for Israel DMW’s sack (Watch video)

Imade Adeleke, the first daughter of Davido, has questioned her father’s decision to keep Israel DMW on his payroll.

In a viral social media video, the little girl was with Davido and Israel when she asked her father why he hadn’t been fired. Imade folded her arms and demanded that the logistics manager be fired immediately.

”Daddy, why didn’t you fire him?” she asked.

Israel interrupted by saying that her dad is a good man and he chose not to sack him because he would be struggling to feed.

Davido shared the clip on his Instagram story with the caption; ”You see everybody know say you no well”

Watch the video below;

