Eve Esin reacts to reports that Chacha Eke snatched Austin Faani from her

By Ezie Innocent

Eve Esin, a Nollywood actress, has responded to the recent controversy involving her, Chacha Eke, and the latter’s ex-husband, Austin Faani.

According to the reports, which were spread by a faceless blogger named Gistlovers, Chacha Eke snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin and later married him despite knowing he’s gay.

Although the marriage crashed recently, Gistlovers submitted that Chacha did this in a bid to rise to the top owing to the ill-treatment she received from Eve Esin.

However, as expected, Eve Esin subtly responded to the reports in reaction, making a jest out of it.

On her Instastory, the actress wrote: “You people cannot just come n comment o. You dry find gist? Knock door we go open.”

See her post below:

