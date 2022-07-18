Frank Edoho gives epic clapback to troll who termed him ‘failed comedian’ after a throwback comedy video surfaced

After being referred to as a failed comedian, controversial TV host Frank Edoho engages in a heated argument with a troll.

A Twitter user shared a throwback video of the TV host performing as a stand-up comedian.

Frank Edoho, who had previously abandoned comedy, expressed surprise that the video had made its way to the internet.

“Wow! This was many many years ago. Where the heck did you find it? 🤣🤣🤣,” he wrote.

In reaction, a troll ridicules Frank for quitting the career for TV anchoring. Here’s how he replied;

“Lol. I abandoned Comedy and chose Broadcasting hence, here I am. Just like your folks abandoned fellatio and opted for you, hence, their regret.”

See tweets below to learn more;