Guests shocked to see bathroom inside wardrobe at hotel in Ibadan (Video)

Some young men who had checked into a hotel in Ibadan decided to inspect their room only to discover what has left them stunned.
They had found a rest room furtively stashed inside a wardrobe in their room.
The lodgers, inspecting the wardrobe, found another door inside only to open it and find that it leads into a restroom.
He walked into the restroom to find a shower and water cistern in place.
The whole thing had left them in stitches since they’ve never seen such a thing before.
The reason why they had decided to fix the restroom isn’t clear. Some social media users have speculated that it could be just a design while others insist that they’re trying to save space.
Watch the video below:
July 3, 2022
