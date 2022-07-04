Guests shocked to see bathroom inside wardrobe at hotel in Ibadan (Video)

Some young men who had checked into a hotel in Ibadan decided to inspect their room only to discover what has left them stunned.

They had found a rest room furtively stashed inside a wardrobe in their room.

The lodgers, inspecting the wardrobe, found another door inside only to open it and find that it leads into a restroom.

He walked into the restroom to find a shower and water cistern in place.

The whole thing had left them in stitches since they’ve never seen such a thing before.

The reason why they had decided to fix the restroom isn’t clear. Some social media users have speculated that it could be just a design while others insist that they’re trying to save space.

Watch the video below: