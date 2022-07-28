“I love this man like crazy, I wonder why I no dey him list” – Blessing Okoro weighs in on Suleman’s scandal

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial relationship coach, Blessing Okoro has lambasted popular blogger, Gistlover as she takes side with Apostle Suleman.

It can be recalled that the blogger had accused the cleric of having intimate relationships with some Nollywood actresses.

The clergyman had also blasted the Instagram blogger while daring him to reveal his real identity.

Blessing CEO has weighed into the drama as she reposts a video of the clergyman calling out the blogger while also blasting him.

She wrote:

“This is how to punish gist lover 😂😂😂😂😂.
Gist lover if mama born u well . show face 😂
Celebrities you better learn to speak out, if that oba without throne drag u drag them back .
I love this man like crazy, I wonder why I no dey him list 😂😂😂.
Oba oshe gistlover add me for batch 2 . Werey blogger 😂.
Any small thing sleep with man, sleep with man,😂😂. The werey followers go begin jump up and down.”

