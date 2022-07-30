“I woke up to this sad reality ” – Tonto Dikeh mourns, shares emotional note

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has lamented bitterly on social media, after losing her poultry birds to flood.

She said she received the sad news as soon as she woke up in the early hours of the morning.

According to the actress who referred to the birds as her poultry babies, she lost over 800 of them.

Fans and netizens have since then, sympathized with the actress over her loss hoping she recovers from this as soon as possible.

Jareh Obasi said:

“Sis don’t take it hard of yourself. Every great person today faced loses. It shall be well.”

Chiamaka_xx reacted:

“This is really sad to hear. May God replenish all you lost. Take heart beautiful sis”

See her post below: