“If I catch you eh” – Davido reacts as Tiwa savage’s son, Jamil sends message to him in video

In a video making rounds online, Jamil Balogun, son on Nigerian Ace musician and song writer Tiwa Savage was seen hailing Davido.

In the video, Jamil Balogun was seen having fun with his father Teebillz while hailing Davido.

He was heard saying:

“Baba Imade, Tuale Joor”

However, reacting to the video, Davido responded saying:

“@OfficialJamilBalogun if I catch you eh”

It is no longer news that Jamil and Davido’s daughter Imade are very good and close friends.

Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun and Davido’s first daughter, Imade have been spotted on several occasions on a play date which fans have believed to have drawn both families closer. Some people noted that the duo will grow as friends.

Watch the video below:

https://instagram.com/stories/davido/2888799225253070708?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=