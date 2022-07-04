If I were a male artiste I’d have many baby mamas – Tiwa Savage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Tiwa Savage, an award-winning Nigerian songstress, is both excited and overwhelmed by the number of female fans who adore her.

The mother-of-one described her life as a man in the entertainment industry, gushing about the level of love she receives from women.

She was one of several Nigerian musicians who performed at the three-day AfroNation festival in Portugal, and the crowd went wild during her set.

Tiwa Savage took to Instagram to say that if she were a male artiste, she would have impregnated five different women by now because of the fan love from girls.

She wrote; ”The way girls love me, If I be male artiste I will already have 5 like baby mamas.”

