Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by boyfriend she’s been dating since JSS3 (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A lady has been left completely heartbroken after she was dumped by her long-term boyfriend.

Apparently, the lady had been dating the guy since secondary school before the relationship hit a brick wall.

The video shared a video of herself crying uncontrollably with a caption which communicated her sad story.

According to the heartbroken lady, she and her ex-boyfriend had been dating since they were in secondary school and it came as a shock to her when he ended things because she never expected they would part since they had been together for so long.

The lady asked for advice on how to heal and move on.

She said:

“Secondary School relationship since JSS3, where will I start from,”

Watch the video below;

