Lady narrates what she witnessed at her friend’s wedding

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to give a full narration of what she witnessed at her friend’s wedding.

According to her, she and some other bridesmaids arrived earlier than the rest of the guests and witnessed something she thought only happened in movies.

She wrote:

“I wonder if bridal showers are typically this action-packed.

I was a bridesmaid at one of my friend’s wedding, we were a total of 8 from different moments in her life, so not a lot of us knew each other. She’s a very meticulous person, everything had to align perfectly, had to do the same hair, had to arrive two days before the wedding & even planned the bridal shower with us. The bridal shower was to hold the day before the wedding at her family house & was going to be just the girls indoors, drinking & playing games. The house which was very huge, even had a pool, a guest house at the back which was were we used for the shower. No cap, this guest house was bigger than most people’s main houses.

Out of the 8 bridesmaids, 6 of us showed up on Thursday, I was coming from outside Lagos & had to use some of my leave days. The other 2 said they’d come on Friday but they’d do their hair before coming in the exact approved style. On Friday evening the 7th bridesmaid showed up immediately after work but the last girl didn’t show up until very late. Let’s call the late comer Oyinkan. From the planning stage we all knew Oyinkan’s things were different, all her ideas were always off, don’t know where she thought she was but her ideas were never suitable for Nigeria.

She also didn’t show up for the traditional marriage the previous week but she had informed the bride of her unavailability since the date was set. So we were all eager to see this individual whose case was always different. | don’t know how most of the others knew the bride but | know Oyinkan knew her from their uni days in the UK. Now, one of the other bridesmaids — let’s call her Lisa, always seemed to be very irritated by Oyinkan we didn’t know there was back story there but we’ll get to that part. it had gotten late & Oyinkan had still not arrived, the bride kept calling her but she assured her she was going to arrive that Friday night ahead of the wedding the next day, as we were all doing our make up & getting ready that Saturday morning from the bride’s house. is

We got quite drunk & we decided to do a mini fashion parade for the bride. This meant we’d all wear our bridesmaids outfits & catwalk which was silly because we all had the same hair & same dress style. Clearly alcohol was at work because the bride wouldn’t have let us do such on a normal day. We were still making noise & hyping ourselves during the catwalk when the bride’s mum came to tell her to go to bed, it was already past 11pm & we all had to be up early in the morning. She was shocked when she saw us in our dresses & instructed us to remove them & go to sleep. Not too long after that, Oyinkan finally arrived, she looked like she was coming from a party but she seemed nice & said hi to all of us.

She said she was coming from the main house & had just seen the bride, even apologised for being late. i was like too bad, you missed all the fun we’re going to change now & sleep. Silly me, I didn’t know the real show was just about to begin. We were still introducing ourselves to her & updating her on all we’d been up to when we noticed Lisa sitting down in silence. So, Oyinkan went to her & said “I don’t know your name” & Lisa replied “but you know my man”. Omo I didn’t know when i shouted “Aaahhh” | mean, everyone paused, you could see the shock on our faces but Oyinkan just looked confused. Next thing Lisa brought out her phone with recieptssss. She showed her like isn’t this you texting my man?

Lisa had taken screenshots of conversations with Oyinkan & her boyfriend. In my mind this is how that conversation went down once Oyinkan saw the screenshots.

Oyinkan: This is Chijioke now Lisa: So you know him? Oyinkan: Yeah we f*ck around occasionally. Lisa: This is my boyfriend Oyinkan: He said he was single Lisa: Are you stupid? I’m telling you this is my man, we’ve been dating for almost 2 years. 4 A ‘ Everywhere scattered, Oyinkan burst into laughter, she was like are you for real? That she didn’t know & he always told her he wasn’t in a relationship.

The rest of us couldn’t believe what was happening but we started chiming in, that you know men lie, even asked Lisa how she knew Oyinkan was talking to her man. She said when the bridesmaids group was created on WhatsApp she was checking everyone out trying to see what they looked like & went through the brides following to match us on instagram. That was how she found out her man was following Oyinkan & she was following him too. He also liked almost all her pictures & he’d left a suspicious comment on one of her pictures so she decided to snoop through his phone & saw their conversation.

Talk about full blown investigation. Oyinkan stuck by her story that she didn’t know Chijioke had a babe & this seems like their problem but Lisa wasn’t having it & started calling her names. Oyinkan said she can’t be insulted because of one short man that has been begging her to date him, someone who doesn’t even f*ck well, that the only good thing about him was that he knew how to give head. That’s how fight started, full on physical fight. | ran away because we were still wearing our dresses & I’m not about that life. A better woman than me went to settle fight & her dress was ripped in the process along with Lisa’s dress & pony tail. It took the bride’s mother to finally intervene because the noise was plenty.

She screamed at us & even called us bad friends for this behaviour. The night ended with Lisa crying, & Oyinkan sipping on what was left of the alcohol. There were ruined pony tails & torn dresses. Luckily we were able to patch the dresses with the mother’s help & fixed the hair in the morning. Here’s the sweetest part, Lisa said her boyfriend said he doesn’t give head, so aunty had gone almost two years without head, meanwhile he wasn’t just cheating on her, he was out there eating out someone he’d known for only three months. By God’s grace, we showed up to the wedding looking like normal people, even ended up on your favourite wedding blog. The entire wedding & after party was just awkward for the bridesmaids, but the bride didn’t find out about this drama until after the wedding.”

