Lady narrates how her husband mocked her parents after their wedding

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian woman identified as Uchenna, has narrated how her husband mocked her because of her parents’ uncompleted building.

According to her, their traditional marriage was held at the uncompleted house and the man didn’t fail to disgrace her and her parents.

She explained that her husband met her when she was jumping from one danfo bus to another, and she didn’t understand why he would think they owned a mansion.

He had accused her of lying to him about her financial status because her parents’ house was uncompleted.

She wrote:

“I remember when we got back from my traditional marriage, ‘unku’ said “you lied to me and I went to your village and you didn’t even have a house”. I looked at myself. When did I lie?,”

“You met me in lagos jumping danfo and you thought what? He was not wrong. We’ve always been rich. The money part of wealth or riches is only a fraction of what wealth indeed is. Wealth of character, Wealth of values

“Anyway, the person who tried to shame my parents’ uncompleted building …neither his parents nor grandparents had a block or kiosk to their names in their life time.

“My parents completed their building and my mum lived there for 7 years before she went to be with the Lord…7 years is longer than most Igbo families utilise their village homes… just saying. There’s no peace for the wicked.”

