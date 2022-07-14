‘Love and care for your wives, side chicks will not be there when you’re 70,80’ – Soso Soberekon writes men

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular producer and talent manager, Soso Soberekon has reacted to the beautiful union of veteran Nollywood stars, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva.

This comes after the legendary actor, Olu Jacobs marked his 80th birthday, rolling out stunning and dignified photos.

Nigerian dignitaries, and celebrities celebrated the icon as they wished the actor a happy birthday.

In addition to their tremendous contributions to the development of the Nigerian film industry, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs are admired for their intense love and affection for one another.

Soberekon has now counseled men to constantly look after their wives in order to live a dignified old age like Olu Jacobs.

“Men, whatever you do, love and care for your wives. Side chics won’t be there at 75 and 80…A good wife is a blessing, especially at the odd hours of your life,” he captioned photos of the celebrity couple he shared.”

