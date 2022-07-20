TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada…

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade…

“My Mama, Tears Won’t Let Me Type”: Ada Ameh’s Eldest Daughter on The Johnsons Breaks Down in Touching Post

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Seun Osigbesan has joined several celebrities who have mourned the sudden and painful demise of Nollywood veteran, Ada Ameh.

The actress, who plays the role of Ameh’s eldest daughter in the family drama series, The Johnsons, wrote an emotional tribute on her official Instagram page.

READ ALSO

How Nollywood people ended Ada Ameh and her daughter, made…

“I’m so happy I apologized to her before her…

Netizens and sympathizers in the comment section comforted the actress who had a very close relationship with late Ada Ameh.

So many heartbreaking condolence messages have continued to pour in for veteran Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, who died on Sunday, the 17th of July.

Actress Seun Osigbesan while playing her respects to the late actress couldn’t hold back her tears as she revealed that she wasn’t able to type properly.

She wrote:
“My maama It’s been extremely hard for me all day Never ever thought I would be making an ‘RIP’ post of you maama,”

Seun Osigbesan mentioned how difficult it is for her to accept the news of Ada Ameh’s demise, adding that it is “a sharp pain in the chest.”

The Johnson’s star also revealed that her ‘on-screen mother’ should not be forgotten while bidding her the final goodbye.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada Ameh before she…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada Ameh eating before…

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade reacts to Ada…

“She called me crazy and mentally derailed” – Kemi Olunloyo revisits old beef…

Empress Njamah finally reacts to her friend, Ada Ameh’s death

Man narrates what his little daughter did after he intentionally ignored her

Actress, Ada Ameh reportedly slumps, dies

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“My Mama, Tears Won’t Let Me Type”: Ada Ameh’s Eldest Daughter on The Johnsons…

My Husband Brought A Prophetess At Home To Pray For Us But Ended Up Sleeping…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

Man who used girlfriend’s car to carry side chic involved in ghastly accident

March Madness Betting Strategies

Sports Betting in Nigeria

Gaming Proves to be Big Business in 2021

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More