“My Mama, Tears Won’t Let Me Type”: Ada Ameh’s Eldest Daughter on The Johnsons Breaks Down in Touching Post

Veteran Nollywood actress, Seun Osigbesan has joined several celebrities who have mourned the sudden and painful demise of Nollywood veteran, Ada Ameh.

The actress, who plays the role of Ameh’s eldest daughter in the family drama series, The Johnsons, wrote an emotional tribute on her official Instagram page.

Netizens and sympathizers in the comment section comforted the actress who had a very close relationship with late Ada Ameh.

So many heartbreaking condolence messages have continued to pour in for veteran Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, who died on Sunday, the 17th of July.

Actress Seun Osigbesan while playing her respects to the late actress couldn’t hold back her tears as she revealed that she wasn’t able to type properly.

She wrote:

“My maama It’s been extremely hard for me all day Never ever thought I would be making an ‘RIP’ post of you maama,”

Seun Osigbesan mentioned how difficult it is for her to accept the news of Ada Ameh’s demise, adding that it is “a sharp pain in the chest.”

The Johnson’s star also revealed that her ‘on-screen mother’ should not be forgotten while bidding her the final goodbye.