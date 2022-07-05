“She dealt with me, I went through a lot” – BBNaija’s Cross finally opens up about what Angel did to him

Just after Angel Smith accused Cross Okonkwo of no longer applying sufficient pressure into sustaining their friendship, the Big Brother Nigeria star has revealed why.

Recall that Angel Smith and Cross spilled out their issues in the ninth episode of the reality show.

Angel claimed she sacrificed everything for the success of their friendship while he did nothing.

She explained that while Cross will contact her privately, he will not flaunt it in front of others.

Additionally, Angel teased him for lacking the ability of intellectual language, adding that the reason they frequently argued was because he was being hypocritical, criticizing her for things he had done himself.

In a recent interview with Punch NG’s Blessing Enenaite, Cross stated that because he doesn’t talk about the good things he’s done for others, he can’t express many things during the reunion performance.

He said;

“I invested a lot of time and effort in our friendship, so I’m not sure why Angel felt that way. Because I don’t talk about the things I do for other people, I was unable to express a lot of things (on the reunion show). That aspect of me is known to Angel. I like to keep to myself.

I was there for her, but I sincerely regret that she felt that way. She also pushed me through a lot, but our culture expects males to be tough at all times. She dealt with me, but that is life (laughs). We keep moving forward. Everyone prefers to push a certain narrative.”

When asked, Why he was offended when he found out Angel Smith was dating someone new

We had a tight friendship and had a good understanding of one another. I’m not sure how the situation changed into a “relationship.”

“She was chatting to someone else at the time that I was unaware that she was dating someone else. We were close, therefore I was hurt. Due to the fact that I could not be in a relationship with her, I had to respect her decision. I felt glad for her at the end of the day.

If nothing else, they will offer her what I was unable to. Additionally, I enquired about the guy’s coolness out of concern for her. I never got upset when she started dating.

We had a tight friendship and had a good understanding of one another. I’m not sure how the situation changed into a “relationship.””

Regarding his preferences in a partner, he stated;

“I want affection and love. I also want to enjoy myself with my companion.”

On the characteristics he seeks in his perfect partner, he stated;

“I need a good woman who can relate to me. Some individuals think I’m strange. However, the aggregate of my life events makes me who I am.”