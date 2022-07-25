TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a…

Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt…

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

“There is always a Tacha wannabee” – Tacha speaks on the new Bbnaija housemates

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has claimed that ever since she left the big brother naija house, most of the female housemates are trying to imitate her.

Recall that, on the 23rd of July, the first 12 housemates of the Level Up Season 7 edition came into the house.

READ ALSO

“You’re Rude To Me But I Don’t Care I Love Rude Guys”-…

“If I die don’t cry for me” – BBNaija’s Thelma shares…

Also, a short video of them introducing themselves were also released.

However, reacting to this, Tacha claimed that since her exit from the show, female housemates are imitating her.

In a video, the reality star said:

“Who is in charge of the Big Brother Naija marketing team? I need to know. Since I left the house, every year there’s always a Tacha wanna be. Tacha 2.0. it’s like they’re are forcing Tacha to just pop out from one of the housemates.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a Lexus (Photos…

Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt [Video]

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

BBNaija Season 7: Meet the First Four Housemates

‘It looks like kindergarten classroom’ – Nigerians disappointed at the setting…

Yemi Alade denied entry into Canada over fears she might not leave

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

World Championships: Tobi Amusan breaks 100m hurdles world record, wins gold

“You’re Rude To Me But I Don’t Care I Love Rude Guys”- Daniella Tells Bryan

“If I catch you eh” – Davido reacts as Tiwa savage’s son, Jamil sends message to…

“I found out my boyfriend was cheating on me after he was arrested”…

“There is always a Tacha wannabee” – Tacha speaks on the new…

#BBNaija: “Try dey brush” – Nigerians react to video of Ebuka and Groovy

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More