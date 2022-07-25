“There is always a Tacha wannabee” – Tacha speaks on the new Bbnaija housemates

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has claimed that ever since she left the big brother naija house, most of the female housemates are trying to imitate her.

Recall that, on the 23rd of July, the first 12 housemates of the Level Up Season 7 edition came into the house.

Also, a short video of them introducing themselves were also released.

However, reacting to this, Tacha claimed that since her exit from the show, female housemates are imitating her.

In a video, the reality star said:

“Who is in charge of the Big Brother Naija marketing team? I need to know. Since I left the house, every year there’s always a Tacha wanna be. Tacha 2.0. it’s like they’re are forcing Tacha to just pop out from one of the housemates.”

Watch the video below: