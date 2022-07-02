Toolz blows hot as she speaks on Funke Akindele, husband split

Nigerian radio personality, talk show host, and presenter, Tolu Oniru-Demuren popularly known as Toolz, has reacted to the news of celebrity couple; JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele’s separation.

Recall that, the rapper and TV Producer, JJC skillz had posted on his Instagram account to announce his separation from the Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele, stating that the last two years have been exceptionally hard and that he tried his best to fix things.

The producer and songwriter noted that they still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and well-being of their children which is paramount as well as the businesses they own together.

The message stirred reactions across all social media with some fans arguing that the actress’s marriage crashed because of her success.

However, reacting to this, Toolz described the reactions as ‘lazy narrative.’

In her words:

“We don’t live in their house, but it ‘HAS’ to be Funke’s fault because she’s a successful woman. What a lazy narrative. Please ladies don’t get too successful.”