Why I don’t want to get married even though I want babies – Maria opens up

Maria Chike, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, claims marriage is a scam and she does not want to go down that road.



The reality TV star, who has been the subject of numerous controversies in the past due to allegations of affairs with married men, stated her desire to have children but not to marry.

She was responding to a marriage-related tweet from one of her fans who mentioned her.

The tweet read: “Kelvin should just propose if he has not done that yet. Icu ‘s will flood 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#MariaChike.”

Maria’s response: “I don’t want to get married though that’s the truth! Marriage is a scam . I do want babies soon though when I AM ready.”

Reacting, a few of her followers on the microblogging platform shared her views.

One DeborahDebby wrote: “Nobody likes marriages this days Me in particular. Unlike before. Omo baby mama go well as long as my baby daddy is sure gonna take care of me and my child 😂🥰.”

