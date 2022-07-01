Why our marriage crashed – Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJCSkillz

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian songwriter, rapper, record, and television producer, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as Skillz or JJC Skillz, has hinted on the reason behind his marriage failure.

Hours ago, JJC made it public that he and his wife, Funke Akindele aka Jenifer are no longer together.

Hinting on what caused the crash, the 45-year-old father of 4 disclosed that they were no longer compatible as the last two years has been really difficult.

According to him, he tried to fix things between them but the actress was not ready to have the conversation.

In his words:

“Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us.

I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.

I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other. Mr. Abdul Bello”

