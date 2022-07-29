The wife of Bishop Felix Okpara Duruebube, Lara Peters Okpara Duruebube, has taken to Facebook to express her support for her husband following allegations that he sexually abused a minor for a year.

A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, remanded the 39-year-old pastor of Mercy House Church International to the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre last month.

The accused was charged with two counts by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

According to the Chief Magistrate, Bishop Duruebube unlawfully and sexually abused a 16-year-old girl from April 2021 to May 2022.

A purported audio of his conversation with the alleged victim was later released and shocked listeners.

However Reacting, his wife, Clara took to Facebook to make it clear that she’s standing with her husband.

See her post below;