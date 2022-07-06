“Your teeth never strong to chew that kpomo” – Reactions as Rema hints at dating Tems

Sensational music superstar, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has hinted at being in a relationship with colleague, Tems.
The “Essence” crooner who recently won two awards at the BET 2022 recently became the love figure of the young artist, Rema.
Rema took down a photo of him from his social media profile picture and replaced it with a photo of Tems.
He then went on to admire the songstress physical beauty and hinted that he’s dating her.
He wrote:
“Tems fine asf
I’m dating…”
Social media users have posited that Tems is way older than him and he shouldn’t bother.
One sophia wrote:
“Your teeth never strong to chew that kpomo..”
sira wrote:
“She don dey enter him eye oo”
musaxv wrote:
“Na your Aunty be that bro”
