“Your teeth never strong to chew that kpomo” – Reactions as Rema hints at dating Tems

Sensational music superstar, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has hinted at being in a relationship with colleague, Tems.

The “Essence” crooner who recently won two awards at the BET 2022 recently became the love figure of the young artist, Rema.

Rema took down a photo of him from his social media profile picture and replaced it with a photo of Tems.

He then went on to admire the songstress physical beauty and hinted that he’s dating her.

He wrote:

“Tems fine asf

I’m dating…”



Social media users have posited that Tems is way older than him and he shouldn’t bother.

One sophia wrote:

“Your teeth never strong to chew that kpomo..”

sira wrote:

“She don dey enter him eye oo”

musaxv wrote:

“Na your Aunty be that bro”