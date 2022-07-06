“Your teeth never strong to chew that kpomo” – Reactions as Rema hints at dating Tems

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational music superstar, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has hinted at being in a relationship with colleague, Tems.

The “Essence” crooner who recently won two awards at the BET 2022 recently became the love figure of the young artist, Rema.

Rema took down a photo of him from his social media profile picture and replaced it with a photo of Tems.

He then went on to admire the songstress physical beauty and hinted that he’s dating her.

He wrote:

“Tems fine asf

I’m dating…”

Social media users have posited that Tems is way older than him and he shouldn’t bother.

One sophia wrote:
“Your teeth never strong to chew that kpomo..”

sira wrote:
“She don dey enter him eye oo”

musaxv wrote:
Na your Aunty be that bro”

