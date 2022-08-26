TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I have never tasted any woman in my life – 90 year old…

Reactions as Destiny Etiko pushes daughter away in video

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new…

“Big brother don tire” – Reactions as Biggie rages at Amaka for trying to burn down his house (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up housemate, Amaka has stirred reactions after she almost set the house on fire.

Amaka had gone into the kitchen to microwave her meat pie but had left the dough inside and went to the garden to sit with her colleagues, totally forgetting it.

Not long, some of the housemates began to perceived the distinct smell of smoke and on rushing into the kitchen, found the microwave on fire.

READ ALSO

Young Nigerian man shows off house he built for parents with…

#BBNaija: Biggie puts up all housemates for eviction except…

While others were bothered about the fire, Amaka was more concerned about the the state of her food.

Following her negligence, Biggie had chided her for it and had sanctioned her severely for it.

He said:

“Your negligence would have burnt down Big brother’s house and your biggest concern in a house rigging of smoke was the whereabout of your food…housemates can you perceive the smoke…your constant disregard for big property ends tonight for the next one week you are not allowed to use microwave oven.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I have never tasted any woman in my life – 90 year old man

Reactions as Destiny Etiko pushes daughter away in video

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new mistress (Video)

Lady gives birth to quadruplets after 7 years of praying for twins (Video)

Video of church members sleeping with each other in church sparks outrage

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

Man runs out of hospital in robe chasing his woman after she left with his phone…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Big brother don tire” – Reactions as Biggie rages at Amaka for…

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to surprise his fiancée at…

Drama at wedding as groom plays video of his bride cheating with another man…

Ubi Franklin reacts as Davido hints at reunion with Chioma Rowland

Woman proudly reveals she birthed seven children for seven men from different…

Nigerian man ties the knot with heartthrob in UAE 5 years after meeting on…

I own you and I can use you 10 times a day – Man tells wife after she refused to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More