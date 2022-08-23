TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of…

I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr…

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their…

Cubana Chief Priest promises N500k gift to man he looked down on (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular businessman, Pascal Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chief Priest has pledged to give a young man he once looked down on N500,000 as a gift.

Recall that the socialite was bashed online by social media users for giving the young man a demeaning look.

While Chief Priest was overseeing the preparations for the Absolute afterlife party, one of the workers and a fan drew nearer to him to take a selfie video.

READ ALSO

“This has never happened to me before” – Khalid overwhelmed…

BBNAIJA: Beauty’s fan cries uncontrollably as Phyna and…

The man who had to stop the filming received a disparaging glare from him, but before turning off the camera, the fan saluted.

Cubana’s behavior, though, drew criticism from Nigerians, forcing him to issue a statement.

He said in a post on his Instagram page that the man had been employed to work at his business but had neglected his responsibilities in order to make the video, which was unacceptable.

He continued by telling the man that he was lucky that all he did was give him a disapproving look.

Cubana jokingly reprimanded him and made a vow to gift him with N500,000 to increase his passion of entertainment during a recent Instagram live session.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of his…

I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr Ibu

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their mouths in…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about being pregnant…

Man divorces wife of two years for refusing to change surname in her documents…

Nigerian lady cries uncontrollably at airport as boyfriend travels abroad…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during pregnancy

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians set up business for man wrongfully jailed for 12 years

Man exposed after claiming mad woman is his mum and using her to get donations

Cubana Chief Priest promises N500k gift to man he looked down on (Video)

Carwash staff crashes customer’s Benz GLC on his way to buy eba (Video)

Reactions as Regina Daniels, newborn, mom, touch down Nigeria from Jordan…

Young man expresses regret after using 5-year savings to travel to Europe…

Working class lady divorces husband because he insisted on splitting bills

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More