Cubana Chief Priest promises N500k gift to man he looked down on (Video)

Popular businessman, Pascal Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chief Priest has pledged to give a young man he once looked down on N500,000 as a gift.

Recall that the socialite was bashed online by social media users for giving the young man a demeaning look.

While Chief Priest was overseeing the preparations for the Absolute afterlife party, one of the workers and a fan drew nearer to him to take a selfie video.

The man who had to stop the filming received a disparaging glare from him, but before turning off the camera, the fan saluted.

Cubana’s behavior, though, drew criticism from Nigerians, forcing him to issue a statement.

He said in a post on his Instagram page that the man had been employed to work at his business but had neglected his responsibilities in order to make the video, which was unacceptable.

He continued by telling the man that he was lucky that all he did was give him a disapproving look.

Cubana jokingly reprimanded him and made a vow to gift him with N500,000 to increase his passion of entertainment during a recent Instagram live session.

Watch the video below: