Cubana Chief Priest reacts as he narrowly escapes death after unknown gunmen riddled his convoy with bullets [Video]

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Cubana Chief Priest, a well-known bartender and socialite, has reacted to the rumors that unidentified gunmen attacked his convoy.

The socialite quickly criticized various stories that claimed the horrific attack took place in Imo state in reaction to the attack.

He apparently narrowly avoided death after the event in which his assailants shot at his convoy.

Cubana Chief Priest explicitly criticized blogger Instablog9ja for misreporting the incident, despite the fact that he hasn’t shared the time or location of his attack.

Meanwhile, a video from the incident shows the socialite’s embattled convoy riddled with bullets.

Watch the video below;

