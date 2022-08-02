TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Everyone should stop talking about my legs, i hate them” – Angel Smith tells fans

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel Jb Smith, has sent out a message to her fans, in a recent post she made on Twitter.

The reality Tv star stated that she hates her legs, and wouldn’t like it if fans keep talking about them.

In her words:
“I hate my legs; y’all stop talking about them.”

Many fans and Netizens who saw the post have reacted, convincing her that she has nice legs, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what she said.

Aliya Matthew said:

“You have nice.legs though. I don’t really know why you would say you hate your legs. People love you because you have great legs.”

Kenny Perr said:

“Come off it. You just need people to praise you.”

See her post below:

