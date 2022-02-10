Angel JB Smith becomes first Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate to be verified on Twitter

Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate, Angel JB Smith, has been verified with the blue tick on Twitter.

Angel was verified on Thursday February 10, 2022 on the micro blogging platform.

The reality tv star and entrepreneur is the first to be verified on Twitter among the season 6 Big Brother Naija ex-housemates.

Angel has been trending lately for one reason or the other. Recall that her mum recently went on Instagram and shared a video of herself dancing while wearing only pant and top.

This made netizens to criticize her, as some opined that she should not displayed such immoral act.

In reaction to this, Angel’s mum stated that Nigerians are hypocrites because if it were US rapper, Rihanna, that danced in her panties they would hail her.

