TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Singer, Oxlade trends online after leaked sxxtape and nud€s go…

Oxlade’s alleged sxxtape throws UNILAG students into wild…

“Pay your children unscheduled visits in school to avoid…

Angel JB Smith becomes first Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate to be verified on Twitter

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate, Angel JB Smith, has been verified with the blue tick on Twitter.

Angel JB Smith
Angel JB Smith

Angel was verified on Thursday February 10, 2022 on the micro blogging platform.

READ ALSO

“Please stop walking alone on the streets late at…

“I Know most of my fans are older than me, but I feel…

The reality tv star and entrepreneur is the first to be verified on Twitter among the season 6 Big Brother Naija ex-housemates.

Angel has been trending lately for one reason or the other. Recall that her mum recently went on Instagram and shared a video of herself dancing while wearing only pant and top.

This made netizens to criticize her, as some opined that she should not displayed such immoral act.

In reaction to this, Angel’s mum stated that Nigerians are hypocrites because if it were US rapper, Rihanna, that danced in her panties they would hail her.

See below,

Angel JB Smith
Angel JB Smith

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Singer, Oxlade trends online after leaked sxxtape and nud€s go viral (Video)

Oxlade’s alleged sxxtape throws UNILAG students into wild jubilation after it…

“Pay your children unscheduled visits in school to avoid stories”…

“I’m nobody’s ex, I drip glory, I’m a spec”…

Man recounts how his girlfriend whose school fees he paid broke up with him and…

Lady narrates how the child her parents adopted reportedly poisoned them

“My ex-husband is a good father, he is still a friend of mine”…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Netizens exposes identity of Bobrisky’s boyfriend, few minutes after he shared a…

Angel JB Smith becomes first Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate to be…

I gave up being a cocaine pusher to focus on the heavenly race – Mummy G.O…

Veteran Nollywood actor, Romanus “Natty” Amuta dies at 79

Fireboy DML set to release new project with 21 Savage, Blxst

“I still believe in women supporting women, it starts within us”…

“Stop killing people with poison” – Actor Alesh calls out…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More