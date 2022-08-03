“Focus on your own” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle blasts followers throwing family-related questions at her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Danielle, the daughter of controversial actor Yul Edochie, has expressed displeasure at the way certain individuals seek out information about other people’s families.

The 17-year-old started a question and answer session on her Instagram page but became upset with the questions Netizens kept asking about her family, which made her to vent.

She wondered how some individual’s would come online and be so curious to know about other people’s families.

She wrote:

“Focus on your own

Respectfully, people need to learn how to mind their business. How do you come online just to invest in other people’s lives & feel so entitled to it. Isn’t that embarrassing?”

Recall that the actor, Yul Edochie had stirred an uproar on social media after he announced he’s taking a second wife.

