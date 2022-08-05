TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new…

“Forever To Go With You Sweet” – Mercy Chinwo Says As She Shares Her Wedding Photos

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo whose engagement has been the talk of the town, has finally tied the knot with her husband Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

She recently shared her wedding photos on Instagram, thanking God for a successful wedding with her sweetheart.

READ ALSO

Mercy Chinwo reacts as Cubana ChiefPriest announces plan to…

Watch moment Mercy Chinwo laments not being allowed to wear…

The Gospel singer celebrated a successful wedding, stirring lots of reactions from her fans and Netizens.

She captioned the post:
“To God be the Glory, great things He has done… Forever to go with you sweet”.

Celebrities, fans and well wishers have congratulated her and her husband.

Ucheelendu wrote: “ congratulations my love”

Obi Cuban wrote: “congratulations my people”

Ntokozombambo wrote: “love looks good on you 😍 congratulations 🎉  May God bless this union in Jesus name.”

See the screenshots below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new video

Regina Daniels reacts to photos of Mercy Johnson and her daughters

Man who was celibate for three years while dating, discovers after marriage that…

“Focus on your own” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle blasts followers throwing…

BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Forever To Go With You Sweet” – Mercy Chinwo Says As She…

Stop giving them money – Businesswoman blames Yahoo boys for scarcity of…

Lady runs mad after dropping from an SUV in Lagos

Yul Edochie brags about being one of the most talked about men in Nigeria;…

“You always make me proud” – Michelle Obama pens heartfelt note to…

Video and photos emerge of Uduak Akpan trying to flee court after he was…

Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia’ breaks silence on rejecting N10M to support Tinubu

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More