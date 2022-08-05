“Forever To Go With You Sweet” – Mercy Chinwo Says As She Shares Her Wedding Photos

Popular Nigerian Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo whose engagement has been the talk of the town, has finally tied the knot with her husband Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

She recently shared her wedding photos on Instagram, thanking God for a successful wedding with her sweetheart.

The Gospel singer celebrated a successful wedding, stirring lots of reactions from her fans and Netizens.

She captioned the post:

“To God be the Glory, great things He has done… Forever to go with you sweet”.

Celebrities, fans and well wishers have congratulated her and her husband.

Ucheelendu wrote: “ congratulations my love”

Obi Cuban wrote: “congratulations my people”

Ntokozombambo wrote: “love looks good on you 😍 congratulations 🎉 May God bless this union in Jesus name.”

See the screenshots below: