How my employer kicked me out at night after seeing her husband holding my hand in the kitchen – Lady laments

A woman identified simply as Jane has revealed how her employer caught her husband holding her hand, trying to force her to sleep with him in their kitchen.

Her employer had warned her about her husband’s behaviour of having relationships with house helps. She had told her to avoid her husband at all cost.

Jane told reporters that she lost her mother to sickness at a tender age and had to take care of her younger siblings and provide them with food. She got hired as a house help in town.

The lady disclosed that one night, at around midnight, she noticed someone touch her on the bed.

When she opened her eyes, she saw her employer’s husband sitting on her bed.

She asked him what was wrong, he said that he wanted to sleep with her.

She refused, but the man forcibly slept with her. After four days his wife returned home, but Jane didn’t tell her what had happened.

One evening her employer had gone to her bedroom to put her baby to sleep. Her husband went into the kitchen where Jane was preparing food.

He held her hand to force her to stop cooking and sleep with him first. The wife stormed the kitchen and found her husband holding Jane’s hand.

She became angry, took a saucepan and hit Jane with it. She started crying and went into her bedroom, took her bag and threw it outside, telling her to leave the house that night.

On seeing how angry her madam was, she picked up her bag and left. She regrets why she didn’t inform her at first what he had done to her.