TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a…

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows…

How my employer kicked me out at night after seeing her husband holding my hand in the kitchen – Lady laments

Entertainment
By Shalom

A woman identified simply as Jane has revealed how her employer caught her husband holding her hand, trying to force her to sleep with him in their kitchen.

Her employer had warned her about her husband’s behaviour of having relationships with house helps. She had told her to avoid her husband at all cost.

Jane told reporters that  she lost her mother to sickness at a tender age and had to take care of her younger siblings and provide them with food. She got hired as a house help in town.

READ ALSO

Adorable photos of little Nigerian girl with blue eyes

Nigerian lady cries out after getting pregnant for family…

The lady disclosed that one night, at around midnight, she noticed someone touch her on the bed.

When she opened her eyes, she saw her employer’s husband sitting on her bed.

She asked him what was wrong, he said that he wanted to sleep with her.

She refused, but the man forcibly slept with her. After four days his wife returned home, but Jane didn’t tell her what had happened.

One evening her employer had gone to her bedroom to put her baby to sleep. Her husband went into the kitchen where Jane was preparing food.

He held her hand to force her to stop cooking and sleep with him first. The wife stormed the kitchen and found her husband holding Jane’s hand.

She became angry, took a saucepan and hit Jane with it. She started crying and went into her bedroom, took her bag and threw it outside, telling her to leave the house that night.

On seeing how angry her madam was, she picked up her bag and left. She regrets why she didn’t inform her at first what he had done to her.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a kiss

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows hot, threatens…

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke…

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

Married man with baby mama cries out after finding out his wife of 9 years is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Reno Omokri replies man who asked for his beautiful…

BBNaija: “I feel you more than any other person” – Groovy to…

Two brothers arrested on their way to kill a boy who beat their sister

How my employer kicked me out at night after seeing her husband holding my hand…

“I’m terrified of guys” – Lady says as she narrates…

DonJazzy sends message to the love of his life, shares her photo

I thought of death – BBNaija’s Khloe finally opens up on butt surgery journey…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More