TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s…

Drama as side chic unknowingly enters same taxi with her sugar…

“I no longer want to be a working woman, I want to be a sugar baby” – BBNaija’s Angel Smith cries out

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has lamented about being a working woman.

The reality star took to her social media page to reveal that she is no longer interested in being a working woman but wants to become a ‘sugar baby’.

The 22 year old screen diva shared a photo of herself in her bedroom, seemingly tired from work.

READ ALSO

Lady left stranded after using her money to travel to meet…

Why you must kneel to thank anyone that gives you food in…

She captioned the photo:

“I no longer want to be a working woman, I want to be a sugar baby”

See reactions gathered from Netizens;

dg01335 wrote: “Which work you ddy do before?”

olufunmipeariz wrote: “Every girl wants to be a sugar baby including me”

oma_.xo wrote: “Omor na salt baby me I wan be”

xx_oluwatoyin_01 wrote: “Some people role model”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive money rain…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s outing with kids…

Drama as side chic unknowingly enters same taxi with her sugar daddy’s wife…

Emotional moment Mercy Chinwo tears up as she walks down the aisle (Video)

This boy just scattered my brain – Nigerian mum celebrates as son scores 9 As in…

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo shares…

Annie Idibia breaks silence following reports about husband, Tuface impregnating…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“When you no be snake” – Bobrisky stirs massive reactions online after…

You don send am? – Police officers caught on tape extorting young boys through…

“I no longer want to be a working woman, I want to be a sugar baby”…

If a man genuinely likes a woman, he should send her money regularly – Zlatan…

Parents, teachers stunned as students sing ‘I need Igbo and Shayo’ at graduation…

“Their brain has been fried” – Tuface knocks trolls insulting him…

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More