“I no longer want to be a working woman, I want to be a sugar baby” – BBNaija’s Angel Smith cries out

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has lamented about being a working woman.

The reality star took to her social media page to reveal that she is no longer interested in being a working woman but wants to become a ‘sugar baby’.

The 22 year old screen diva shared a photo of herself in her bedroom, seemingly tired from work.

She captioned the photo:

“I no longer want to be a working woman, I want to be a sugar baby”

See reactions gathered from Netizens;

dg01335 wrote: “Which work you ddy do before?”

olufunmipeariz wrote: “Every girl wants to be a sugar baby including me”

oma_.xo wrote: “Omor na salt baby me I wan be”

xx_oluwatoyin_01 wrote: “Some people role model”

