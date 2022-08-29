I spent five years writing JAMB – Crayon reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Crayon has revealed that he had to sit five times for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam.

The singer made this known while speaking in an interview, Rubbin’Minds with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV.

The fast rising star revealed that he delved into music as he couldn’t gain admission.

He said:

“It has been amazing and beautiful to see because I have been working over the years and now, I am now finally getting the recognition that I deserve.

“So, it (recognition) is beautiful to see – among my fans, team, and everybody that knows me personally.

“I started making music like 2016 officially. I wasn’t in school then but trying to get into the university. I wrote JAMB five times.”

For the first two times, I failed; the rest three times, I passed. I kept going to the school to lay complaints and ask: ‘What’s up?’ It (gaining admission) wasn’t just happening for me. I feel like it was God’s way of redirecting me.

“Even before I started making music, I used to be a footballer. I like football a lot – I used to play football, go to training, academies, and stuff like that.”

