“I’m terrified of guys” – Lady says as she narrates horrible experience about her date with policeman

A beautiful young lady narrated a story of her horrible first date with a police officer.

According to her, the policeman had invited her to a non-existent party. When she arrived, he told her to follow him to his hotel room which she refused, resulting in him calling area boys to deal with her.

She wrote:

“Right now I’m actually terrified of going to meet a guy anywhere.

I had been single for about 3 years, my family would tease me because I pretty much had a degree in being single. I decided to change all that & be more open to relationships. Felt like a higher power was on board because shortly after I met this guy at a restaurant in Lekki & we exchanged numbers. After talking for a few days, he invited me out on a date. The first time I had to cancel because my work ran late, so we rescheduled. This time around he invited me to Obalende, that his friend was having a party.

I agreed to show up because it seemed like a public setting it was a party so I felt it was somewhat safe. When I arrived, he paid for my Uber but when I came down, he immediately said we should go to a hotel. I was confused, I asked him where the party was & he said the party had ended & everyone had left. The whole thing was dodgy so i declined going to the hotel with him. He asked me out on a date, he didn’t pick me up from the club. If he wanted just sex he should’ve been upfront, I’m not a child. You can’t invite me to a nonexistent party & think I would willingly follow you to a hotel room.

Immediately I refused to follow him to the hotel, he asked me to give him back the money he paid my Uber driver. I was speechless but didn’t want any drama so I made a transfer to him. After I made the transfer I tried to leave & he started following me around begging me not to go. Next thing he got upset he showed me his ID card, he was a police man. He called some area boys & said he was going to deal with me. The guys ca me & asked what happened, i explained everything to them & they were disappointed in the guy.

He said he hadn’t seen the alert for the Uber money he paid & he wasn’t going to let me go until he received the money. By this time it was almost 11.30pm. To my surprise the area boys supported me through out, so he got angry & started calling his colleagues. As he was distracted calling his people one of the area boys quickly took me aside & talked to one guy who was a cab driver because by this time Ubers had stopped running as it was past 12. I tried to give the area boy money to thank him because Lord knows I was scared out of my mind but he refused.

He told me to quickly leave that the man was very dangerous, that was how | escaped that man. When I got home | couldn’t stop thinking about how badly that whole situation could’ve turned out, the things this man was ready to do because i refused to follow him to a hotel room. Right now I’m so scared to even talk to any guy, talk less of actually going to his house.”

