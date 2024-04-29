Nigerian singer, Portable and his wife, Bewaji recently shared social media posts that sparked speculation about marital troubles.

It all started when Bewaji took to Instagram to announce that she is now focused on self-worth, urging people to prioritize their own well-being.

She wrote: “This life just do what pleases u, because they will only appreciate you only at that moment when they needed you after that they have forgotten, next thing you go hear if you no do am another person go do am, human forget kindness easily.”

Taking to the comment section, Portable made a statement that was seen by many as disrespectful.

Portable implied that Bewaji wouldn’t be successful without him and suggested she is only interested in his money.

” You dey look down on me no be my money I use take care of you come them no fit use you get me.

If them remove my name from your name you’re nothing.

You dey hate me because another woman dey born for me no be you say you no born again na my money you love.”

