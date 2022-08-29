I’ve never cheated on my girlfriend – Singer, BNXN (Video)

Sensational singer, BNXN has disclosed that he is in a committed relationship.
He revealed that he has never cheated on his partner during an interview with 102.7 Naija FM, where he made this declaration.
He is in love with a Nigerian woman, according to BNXN, and they have been dating for approximately a year and a half.
His disclosure comes amid claims that he got a Swedish woman pregnant, tried to convince her to have an abortion, but she refused.
The Kenkele singer claimed that he is faithful despite being a celebrity who attracts women from both at home and abroad.
To protect his lover from the controversy that comes with being a performer, he, however, declined to share the identify of his babe.
Watch the video below:
What BNXN fka Buju said about his girlfriend pic.twitter.com/fGXefRD2RX
— ♡🍃 @OneJoblessBoy 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 28, 2022
