I’ve never cheated on my girlfriend – Singer, BNXN (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational singer, BNXN has disclosed that he is in a committed relationship.

He revealed that he has never cheated on his partner during an interview with 102.7 Naija FM, where he made this declaration.

He is in love with a Nigerian woman, according to BNXN, and they have been dating for approximately a year and a half.

His disclosure comes amid claims that he got a Swedish woman pregnant, tried to convince her to have an abortion, but she refused.

The Kenkele singer claimed that he is faithful despite being a celebrity who attracts women from both at home and abroad.

To protect his lover from the controversy that comes with being a performer, he, however, declined to share the identify of his babe.

Watch the video below:

