Man narrates his strange experience with a ‘hot’ lady at nightclub

A young man has narrated the experience he had with a hot lady he met at a club.

He revealed that he was at the club with his friend who actually spotted her first and went to ask for her number.

However, she turned him down and he decided to try his luck and got accepted instantly. He exchanged contacts with the lady which angered his friend.

He wrote:

“Me & my boy were at the club one day when he spotted one babe, her face & body were on point, a complete spec. i was feeling her but my boy saw her first & said he was. going over to talk to her. He went over & straight up rejection, maybe it was because she could smell the desperation or because he was 5’7 i don’t know.

I decided to try my luck & she was clearly feeling me too. She smelled so good & looked so clean. By clean I mean everything was perfect, her nails, her teeth, even her make up, I couldn’t find any fault in this girl.

We exchanged numbers & I promised to call. When I came back with her number my boy was so pained. We had come together & he drove but when it was time to leave, he drove off & left me as a joke because he came back after 60 seconds & we laughed about it.

The next day I didn’t waste time,

I called this babe & she agreed to come to my house that evening. I should point out that although I have a job, I live paycheck to paycheck, but I can package myself when I’m outside. That evening she arrived at my estate & I came out with my wallet to meet her.

I asked her how much her ride cost so I could pay for the Uber & she looked at me very confused & said “i drove” as she pointed to a Benz. I was like “oh okay” but in my mind I was like “ahhh a Benz”. As we walked to my apartment I felt the urge to give a preamble about my apartment because that Benz threw me off. I was like “i’m still getting used to this place, trying to settle in as I moved in not to long ago” moved in not too long ago my ass, my next rent was almost due & still no furniture.

Again the Benz was throwing me off because why did I say “welcome to my home” when I opened the door?

That’s how this girl entered & said “ e a “, Omo I wan die. My house was a studio but i demarcated the bedroom so we were sitting on the two plastic chairs watching tv & talking. Yes, i had a tv, priorities I know. With every word out of this girl’s mouth | knew she wasn’t my mate. I had hit the jackpot here, I will marry her & collect her surname no problem. She was from a wealthy family, she was also rich herself & it wasn’t like she was bragging, but from our conversation the things that were normal to her were luxury to me & 90% of the people in the country.

It was really hard to keep up with the conversation because many things | didn’t get & it was affecting my game. After talking for hours the alcohol finally kicked in & we started making out & made our way to the demarcated bedroom. I forgot myself, i should’ve given her heads up because in the heat of the moment she fell backwards on the bed & because i didn’t have a bed, just a foam on the floor, she landed awkwardly on her arm. She immediately stopped everything out of pain & confusion. helped her up & she just started ranting, you could tell she’d been managing since she came, trying to be polite but she couldn’t take it anymore.

Her rant went something like this “You don’t have a bed? You have a tv but you don’t have a bed? Who lives like this? You should’ve just come over to my house, I’m not sure i can do this.” Immediately i heard that “I’m not sure” I just interjected to calm her down, that next time we’ll do it at hers, in fact Ill buy a bed tomorrow. She was like “how presumptuous of you to think there’ll be a next time, just know you’re doing all the work here because i don’t know how to have s*x on the floor.” Lmao I was fine with that tbh, i just wanted to knack. We started kissing again & everything seemed fine, i went down on her & she replicated & this was where the real problem started.

Aunty was sucking but my prick no gree stand. There’s nothing I didn’t try that night but i couldn’t get hard. Eventually she got tired & said she was leaving, man i had tears in my eyes, no lies. I walked her down & even opened her car door for her, it was the least i could do at that point. I felt like a complete loser. Her tail light was the last thing i saw because this girl blocked me as she drove off. I couldn’t reach her after that day. Turns out I couldn’t get hard because I felt severely emasculated. When i narrated the whole thing to my boy, he laughed & said ” na my juju catch you.” Still the sexiest girl I’ve seen in real life, even her p*ssy was finer than all the girls I’ve f*cked in my life.”

