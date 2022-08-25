Man shares chat with lady who made strange demands after he asked for her phone number

A young man has shared screenshots of the chat he had with his crush who made strange demands after he requested for her phone number.

He asked for her number which declined, insisting that he has to buy shawarma and don simon in order to get her number.

Sharing screenshots of the chats, he said:

“I don d1e”

Reacting to this, @yiri____i wrote:

“Some of these women would go around embarrassing themselves and then come back to talk about disrespect dfkm abeg 🤦🏾‍♀️”

@mickey_tosh wrote:

“Naso one come my house , she Dan Dey already ask me if I get clothes weh she fit wear go somewhere the following day. When I no get boutique for house. Omo I just tell her not to come again. Like wdf”

Nedumanselm1 wrote:

“It may sound cheap but that’s “the key to her padlock”

Imagine others guys buying more expensive things when “Don Simon” is just the solution to the problem 😂”

See the post below: