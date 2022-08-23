My bisexuality is becoming stronger – Ex-BBNaija housemate, Arin opens up

Former BBN season six housemate, Arin, has opened up about her sexuality on social media and has the online community reacting differently to it.

The ex-housemate shared this on her official Twitter account, @thearinola.

She tweeted;

“Omo … I feel my bi era coming in strong”.

The reality star claimed she is gradually changing her sexual attraction from being a straight person to a bisexual.



Arin’s tweet was not received well by social media users as she mostly got negative replies.

@chukwuebuka replied;”Obviously you can’t be looking like a masquerade and be straight”

@hrm_asanwa wrote;”Same here babes”

@callmedamy commented;

“We already know this sister. Any new stuff?”

@de_adeyinka also wrote;

“You look like it very much. Abeg how she take shock Nigerians?”