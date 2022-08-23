My bisexuality is becoming stronger – Ex-BBNaija housemate, Arin opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former BBN season six housemate, Arin, has opened up about her sexuality on social media and has the online community reacting differently to it.

The ex-housemate shared this on her official Twitter account, @thearinola.

She tweeted;

“Omo … I feel my bi era coming in strong”.

The reality star claimed  she is gradually changing her sexual attraction from being a straight person to a bisexual.

Arin’s tweet was not received well by social media users as she mostly got negative replies.

@chukwuebuka replied;”Obviously you can’t be looking like a masquerade and be straight”

@hrm_asanwa wrote;”Same here babes”

@callmedamy commented;

“We already know this sister. Any new stuff?”

@de_adeyinka also wrote;

“You look like it very much. Abeg how she take shock Nigerians?”

 

