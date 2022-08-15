TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Ex-Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Arinola Olowoporoku, popularly known as Arin, has alleged that Nigerians gaslighted her.

The 30-year-old reality Tv star made this statement in a post she made on Twitter, while sharing photos of herself.

#BBNaija: Ilebaye, Khalid evicted from reality show

#BBNaija: Sensual moments between Groovy and Phyna get…

She captioned the post:
“Nigerians gaslighted me and said I’m not beautiful”.

Her tweet stirred multiple reactions among Netizens who sympathized with her, while some gaslighted her again.

Reacting to her post, @iamtshell wrote:
“Everything God created is beautiful, non is ugly. You are just beautiful in your own way and that means you are just the image of God.
No one created him or her self. Our problem is we try to change what God has done for us trying to be artificial. You are beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️”

@mmiri_aku wrote:
“They didn’t lie but why did you believe them.

If you’re beautiful you know
If you’re not beautiful you still know.

You allow them to say those words to you”

See the post and comments below:

