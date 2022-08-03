My village people said I can’t do it – Popular ‘Cold Zobo’ skit-maker travels to Dubai for the first time (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular comedian and skit-maker, Yunusa, has rejoiced after jetting out of the country to the United Arab Emirates.

The skit maker popularly known for his ‘Cold Zobo’ skit, stated that he went to Dubai against the desires of his ‘village people’ who do not want him make any significant advancement in life.

He took to his social media page to upload a video of him at a hotel in Dubai as he dole out words of appreciation to friends, family and fans for all their support and love.

This comes months after Yunusa announced the acquisition of a new Benz.

He’s ‘Cold Zobo’ skit are widely used in social media platforms as meme.

In the video he shared, he said:

“Hello everybody, as you can see, all of my village people, they have talk it that I cannot come to Dubai for my life.”

