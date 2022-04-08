“Cold Zobo” skit maker, Yunusa acquires new Mercedes Benz

Yunusa, a popular comedian and skit creator, has announced the acquisition of a new Mercedes-Benz on the microblogging platform Twitter.

The comedian is famous for his ‘cold zobo,’ which has gone popular on social media and has been used as a meme by many people.

Among many social media users, the word “cold zobo” has also come to be connected with or used as a slang term for “lie.”

The popular comedian announced the purchase on his own Twitter page, posting photos of himself alongside his new Mercedes Benz.

Fans and colleagues have congratulated the comedian in his comment section.

